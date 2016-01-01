Dr. Palak Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palak Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Palak Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
IHVI Heart Failure/Transplant3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-7075
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr # 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
-
3
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 780-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Palak Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336313717
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- St Georges University School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.