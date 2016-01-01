Overview

Dr. Palak Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.