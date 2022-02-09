Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manickam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from PSG Hospitals and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Manickam works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3304
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1700 Prairie City Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manickam?
My son is suffering auto immune illness for 4 years.
About Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1194962803
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- PSG Hospitals
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manickam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manickam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manickam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manickam works at
Dr. Manickam has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manickam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manickam speaks Hindi and Tamil.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Manickam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manickam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manickam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manickam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.