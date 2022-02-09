Overview

Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from PSG Hospitals and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Manickam works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA and Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.