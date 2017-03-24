Dr. Pallavi Arabolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arabolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallavi Arabolu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Exton101 Arrandale Blvd, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 873-3482
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
We relocated to the area from upstate NY and I was very nervous picking a new pediatrician. We ended up with Dr. Arabolu and couldn't be happier - she is absolutely fantastic and one of the most caring doctors I have ever had the pleasure to know! When one of our kids goes for a sick visit, it is not uncommon for her to phone that night or the next day to see how they are doing. So happy we found her and the practice - everyone there is great
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Arabolu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arabolu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arabolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arabolu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arabolu.
