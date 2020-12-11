Dr. Pallavi Gowda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallavi Gowda, DO
Overview of Dr. Pallavi Gowda, DO
Dr. Pallavi Gowda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Gowda's Office Locations
Premier Health LLC50 W Edmonston Dr, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 309-0940Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pallavi is just simple and super nice, very friendly! A really easy process and a good experience. Amanda (Staff) was great and very helpful. She’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. I really recommend her
About Dr. Pallavi Gowda, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1821257478
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda speaks Kannada.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.