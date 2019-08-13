Dr. Luthra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pallavi Luthra, MD
Overview
Dr. Pallavi Luthra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1 Sweet Bay Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-5305
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants of Southwest Georgia - Main Campus116 Mimosa Dr, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 584-5570
-
3
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luthra?
I have been very happy with Dr. Luthra. She genuinely cares and took time to explain different tests, their results, and what I need to do.
About Dr. Pallavi Luthra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255694253
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luthra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luthra has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luthra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luthra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.