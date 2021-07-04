Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandeeshwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD
Overview of Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD
Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Nandeeshwar's Office Locations
Texoma Arthritis Clinic P.A.1445 Heritage Dr Ste A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nan (as the staff calls her) was patient, thoughtful and very helpful. I left feeling educated and able to understand the treatment plan. I would recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Pallavi Nandeeshwar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013013192
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Rheumatology
