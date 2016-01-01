Dr. Pallavi Patwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallavi Patwari, MD
Dr. Pallavi Patwari, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Univ. Medical Center, 1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612, (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Patwari accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
