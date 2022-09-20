See All Rheumatologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD

Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. 

Dr. Sharma works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

    Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic
    1002 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 565-7155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 20, 2022
    love dr. sharma! shes been treating my fibromyalgia for years. very thorough and caring. you can tell she really cares for her patients. her telemed appointments are helpful for me so I don't need to sit in the car for long periods of time to travel.
    Deborah — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447397310
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pallavi Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

