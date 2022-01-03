Overview

Dr. Pallavy Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Center Of Ohio in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.