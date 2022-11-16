See All Hematologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD

Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Popli works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Popli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4183
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Founders St Ste 204, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 456-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Popli?

    Nov 16, 2022
    With care, she explains and listens to each person. She does everything necessary. When I am leaving, I know she's not everything necessary and make life a little bit better!
    KEVIN WHITE — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1467860221
    Education & Certifications

    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Popli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

