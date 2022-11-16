Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD
Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Popli's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-4183
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Founders St Ste 204, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
With care, she explains and listens to each person. She does everything necessary. When I am leaving, I know she's not everything necessary and make life a little bit better!
About Dr. Pallvi Popli, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popli speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Popli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.