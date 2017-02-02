Dr. Palmo Pasquariello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquariello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palmo Pasquariello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Palmo Pasquariello, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pasquariello works at
NYU Langone Global Pediatrics1559 York Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 585-3329
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Palmo has taken care of my sons for years. He is warm, patient, kind, and gifted at putting anxious children at ease. My children adore him.
- Obesity Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
