Dr. Palur Balakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Palur Balakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Palur Balakrishnan, MD
Dr. Palur Balakrishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Madras University Madras India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Balakrishnan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Balakrishnan's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Heart Specialists2211 BROADWAY ST, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 805-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balakrishnan?
About Dr. Palur Balakrishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Tamil
- 1679508485
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital / Baylor College Of Medicine
- St. Vincent Medical Center
- Government General Hospital Madras
- Madras University Madras India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balakrishnan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balakrishnan works at
Dr. Balakrishnan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balakrishnan speaks Tamil.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.