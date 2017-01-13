See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Laurel, MD
Dr. Pamela Summers, DO

Pain Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Summers, DO

Dr. Pamela Summers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kansas Medical College and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Summers works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Summers' Office Locations

    Christine Delima MD PA
    7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 497-9990

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Jan 13, 2017
    Very caring, thorough, and knowledgeable. Karen, nurse assistant/receptionist in her Gaithersburg office is fantastic!
    Bobbie in Damascus, MD — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Pamela Summers, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013107044
    • Kansas Medical College
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Pamela Summers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Laurel, MD. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

    Dr. Summers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

