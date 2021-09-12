Overview of Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD

Dr. Pamela Alfafara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alfafara works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.