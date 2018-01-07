Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoniuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Pamela Antoniuk for a facial mole on my cheek that needed to be removed. She was very professional and did an amazing job!!! One week post op you can even barely see my scar!! my scar is about 2 cm long, i had internal stitches and then derma bond applied to the outside for a week. after the derma bond was removed a week later you could barely even see it! looks like a small scratch on my face!! i highly recommend her ! She made me feel very comfortable through the whole process!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Brown University|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
- Essentia Health-Fargo
