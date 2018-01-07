See All Plastic Surgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD

Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Antoniuk works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Antoniuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Antoniuk?

    Jan 07, 2018
    I saw Dr. Pamela Antoniuk for a facial mole on my cheek that needed to be removed. She was very professional and did an amazing job!!! One week post op you can even barely see my scar!! my scar is about 2 cm long, i had internal stitches and then derma bond applied to the outside for a week. after the derma bond was removed a week later you could barely even see it! looks like a small scratch on my face!! i highly recommend her ! She made me feel very comfortable through the whole process!
    Jena in Detroit Lakes, MN — Jan 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Antoniuk to family and friends

    Dr. Antoniuk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Antoniuk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD.

    About Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366513970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Antoniuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoniuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antoniuk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antoniuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antoniuk works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Antoniuk’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoniuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoniuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoniuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoniuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.