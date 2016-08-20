Dr. Baeten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Baeten, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Baeten, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Endocrinology Associates of Green Bay Sc1901 S Webster Ave Ste 8, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 468-9588
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baeten's team does an excellent job of helping me control my diabetes. Working with either a dietitian or nurse along with the doctor each time I visit allows us to make appropriate choices for my care. They answer all of my questions and really take the time to get to know me and my condition. The interaction with the team members and the doctor is always friendly and helpful. I never feel rushed. Additionally, I can always get help either over the phone or through e-mail at any time.
About Dr. Pamela Baeten, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932102787
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
