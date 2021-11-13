Dr. Pamela Baines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Baines, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Baines, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami - Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital - South.
Dr. Baines works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Select Physicians Alliance5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 686-9095Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baines?
Very through, office very efficient.
About Dr. Pamela Baines, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1750378170
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center Otolaryngology|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Waterbury Hospital General Surgery, Transitional Program at Louisiana State University Medical Center
- University of Miami|University of Miami - Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baines works at
Dr. Baines has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baines speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.