Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD

Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    150 Government St Ste 1000, Mobile, AL 36602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 690-9185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1215080296
Education & Certifications

  • University Of So Al Hosps
  • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
  • University of Alabama
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.