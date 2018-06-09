Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Barnett Formerly Hanak's Office Locations
- 1 150 Government St Ste 1000, Mobile, AL 36602 Directions (251) 690-9185
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hannah saved my life. She even helped me overseas. She is kind, respectful of her patients, not allowing the to sit in clump in waiting room. She combines therapy with careful medication. I would never have made it through a horrible situation. Having traveled many places in the world.and most of usa, she is the only psychiatrist I have found who cared to pick apart rapid cycle bi polar and help me get back into life. Thankyou dr. Pam barnett
About Dr. Pamela Barnett Formerly Hanak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215080296
Education & Certifications
- University Of So Al Hosps
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Psychiatry
