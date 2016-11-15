Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beach-Reber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD
Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Beach-Reber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beach-Reber's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Urgent Care750 Centerview Blvd Fl 1, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 649-6876
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beach-Reber?
Dr. Beach-Reber is old-school. She doesn't sugar coat it. Which is exactly what I like. She's experienced, she knows what she's doing, and she was right. She saved my baby's life when our regular doctor dismissed my concerns. I wish I could go to her every day.
About Dr. Pamela Beach-Reber, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1578518130
Education & Certifications
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beach-Reber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beach-Reber accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beach-Reber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beach-Reber works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beach-Reber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beach-Reber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beach-Reber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beach-Reber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.