Dr. Pamela Benitez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Benitez works at PAMELA R. BENITEZ, M. D., P. C. in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.