Dr. Pamela Broska, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.



Dr. Broska works at West Dermatology Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.