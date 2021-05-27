See All Dermatologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Pamela Broska, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
2.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pamela Broska, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.

Dr. Broska works at West Dermatology Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Dermatology Rancho Mirage
    72785 Frank Sinatra Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 459-1420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 27, 2021
    She has removed multiple skin cancers professionally and with with a great attitude. She is friendly and approachable and very good at what she does.
    De Luther — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Pamela Broska, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770535304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Dermatology St Mary Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Broska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broska works at West Dermatology Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broska’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Broska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

