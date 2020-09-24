See All General Surgeons in Springfield, OH
Dr. Pamela Bucklew-Wilder, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Bucklew-Wilder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Hosp

Dr. Bucklew-Wilder works at Mercy Health Springfield General Laparoscopic Surgeons in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Springfield and Urbana General & Laparocopic Surgery
    Springfield and Urbana General & Laparocopic Surgery
30 W McCreight Ave Ste 106, Springfield, OH 45504
(937) 523-9820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2020
    She is very compassionate and caring about her patients. An excellent surgeon and person!!!!
    Dawn — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Pamela Bucklew-Wilder, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1639175524
    Education & Certifications

    • U Hosp
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Bucklew-Wilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucklew-Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bucklew-Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bucklew-Wilder works at Mercy Health Springfield General Laparoscopic Surgeons in Springfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bucklew-Wilder’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucklew-Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucklew-Wilder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucklew-Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucklew-Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.