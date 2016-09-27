Dr. Call accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamela Call, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Call, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Angela Yeung Psy.d. Pllc80 8th Ave Ste 1305, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 206-0045
- 2 80 5th Ave Rm 1605, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 675-3878
- 3 37 Washington Sq W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 228-9460
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Call is simply the best of the best. She has the knowledge base, the empathy and integrity it takes to own this position. As a therapist myself, I can especially appreciate her careful, bright and intuitive esprit as well as her unfailing dedication to others.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932140597
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.
