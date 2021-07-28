Dr. Pamela Cates-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cates-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Cates-Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Cates-Smith, MD
Dr. Pamela Cates-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Cates-Smith works at
Dr. Cates-Smith's Office Locations
1
Physician Associates LLC4401 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 207-5717
2
Physician Associates Orlando Health7416 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 381-7387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Physician Associates719 Rodel Cv Ste 1015, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 262-5800
4
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-6588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cates-Smith?
I saw Dr Cates-Smith last week for the first time. She was highly professional & treated me as if I had been her patient for a long time. She gave me all the time I needed & addressed all my concerns. The entire office staff were just as kind, professional & welcoming. I am so glad I went to this Dr., she is amazing.
About Dr. Pamela Cates-Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982855680
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cates-Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cates-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cates-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cates-Smith has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cates-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cates-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cates-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cates-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cates-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.