Overview

Dr. Pamela Connors, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Connors works at Pamela J. Connors, MD PC in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.