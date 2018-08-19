Dr. Pamela Connors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Connors, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Connors, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Pamela J. Connors, MD PC80 Beach St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-7010
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Doctor Connors is not only an amazing practitioner, but a genuine human being! She takes time and investigates thoroughly to ensure accurate diagnosis are made. Her bedside manner is second to none and her calming nature in times of emergencies are so reassuring. If you haven’t met her yet, do yourself the courtesy and make an appointment! You will soon see, that you are in the very best hands!
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952356875
- Brigham&Womens
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Connors works at
