Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Cornelius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Cornelius, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Cornelius works at
Locations
1
Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 259-9466Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
2
Dermtology Center of Williamsburg5335 Discovery Park Blvd Ste A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 645-3787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient for years, excellent care provided, always professional, informative, answers all questions. Personable and takes time to get to know patients as individuals not just a number.
About Dr. Pamela Cornelius, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366554883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelius accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelius has seen patients for Dermatitis, Plantar Wart and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.