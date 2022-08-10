Dr. Pamela Craven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Craven, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Craven, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Craven listens well, pays attention and takes her time. Never felt rushed. She provides good, caring advice. Appointment easy to make and returns calls timely.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
