Overview

Dr. Pamela Craven, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Craven works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.