Dr. Pamela Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Cruz works at Texas Health Internal Medicine (2) in Lewisville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.