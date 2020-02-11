Dr. Pamela D'Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela D'Amato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela D'Amato, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. D'Amato works at
Locations
University Spine Center504 Valley Rd Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 686-0700MondayClosedTuesday11:00am - 3:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday11:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amato?
Love Dr. D’Amato! I’ve been her patient for years. She has always listened and worked with me to find the best possible non-invasive procedures to ensure that I am as pain-free as I can be:). She is compassionate, patient and extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the issues with my spine. I have complete trust in both her and the entire University Spine Center team.
About Dr. Pamela D'Amato, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780872614
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St Joseph
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amato works at
Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.