Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (18)
West Chester, PA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD

Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Demnicki works at Turk's Head Surgery Center in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demnicki's Office Locations

    Turk's Head Surgery Center
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 (610) 436-6696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jul 28, 2020
    Dr. Demnecki did my gallbladder surgery in 2018 and recently bi-lateral hernia repair. She is a wonderful surgeon and I highly recommend her for general surgery.
    Geoffrey — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1528066032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School

