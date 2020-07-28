Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD
Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Demnicki works at
Dr. Demnicki's Office Locations
-
1
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demnicki?
Dr. Demnecki did my gallbladder surgery in 2018 and recently bi-lateral hernia repair. She is a wonderful surgeon and I highly recommend her for general surgery.
About Dr. Pamela Demnicki, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528066032
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demnicki works at
Dr. Demnicki has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Demnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demnicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.