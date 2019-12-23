Overview

Dr. Pamela Donetz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Donetz works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.