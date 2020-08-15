Overview of Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD

Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Uniondale, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Drullinsky works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.