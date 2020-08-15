Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drullinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD
Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Uniondale, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Drullinsky works at
Dr. Drullinsky's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital for Cancer1101 Hempstead Tpke, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (516) 559-1521
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drulinsky is an incredible doctor who epitomizes a wonderful combination of knowledge and compassion. I was fortunate to be her patient for the past 11 years. She truly saved my life! In addition, she cared for my mom for 16 years prior to my diagnosis. As a result, I know Dr. Drulinsky as both a patient and a family member of a patient. With that being said, I highly recommend her! You will always be in good hands with Dr. Drulinsky as your oncologist.
About Dr. Pamela Drullinsky, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902886369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drullinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drullinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drullinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drullinsky works at
Dr. Drullinsky has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drullinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drullinsky speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Drullinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drullinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drullinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drullinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.