Dr. Pamela Dunkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Dunkin, MD
Dr. Pamela Dunkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dunkin's Office Locations
- 1 5 Doctors Park Ste C, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-6221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunkin is very professional as well as kind and attentive. She has a gift when working with clients and she made an investment in my life that continues to bear fruit many years after completion of therapy.
About Dr. Pamela Dunkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649349242
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
