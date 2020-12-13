Dr. Pamela Eernisse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eernisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Eernisse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Michigan Avenue Podiatry30 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 701-0770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eernisse is an excellent dr on all counts - expert and timely care delivered in a kind and patient-centered manner.
About Dr. Pamela Eernisse, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eernisse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eernisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eernisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eernisse has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eernisse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eernisse speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eernisse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eernisse.
