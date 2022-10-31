Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD
Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Feeley works at
Dr. Feeley's Office Locations
Adventist Behavioral Health and Wellness Services14901 Broschart Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-4500
- 2 618 Center Point Way Unit 83147, Gaithersburg, MD 20883 Directions (301) 648-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feeley is caring on a consistent basis, however, does not sometimes reveal her reasoning for treatment. She is a good psychiatrist to have.
About Dr. Pamela Feeley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447366984
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Feeley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feeley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feeley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feeley.
