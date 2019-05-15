Overview

Dr. Pamela Freda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Freda works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acromegaly and Gigantism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.