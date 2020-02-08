Dr. Pamela Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Freeman, MD
Dr. Pamela Freeman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Central Florida3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd Ste 30, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 859-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her. She is the best physician ever. She really is thorough and looks at every symptom seriously. Yes, there is sometimes a wait, but well worth it. I was very lucky to have gotten a referral for her.... Otherwise I would have never been taken as a new patient.
About Dr. Pamela Freeman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831147412
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
