Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (270)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD

Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center in Mineola, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center
    190 E Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1139
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Island Plastic Surgery
    474 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 270 ratings
    Patient Ratings (270)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528082385
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cornell University Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    270 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

