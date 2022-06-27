Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamela Gardner, DO
Dr. Pamela Gardner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Locations
Heart Institute of Northwest Ohio951 Commerce Pkwy Ste 100, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
Pain Management - Van Wert Health - Fox Road140 Fox Rd Ste 103, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 232-6700
- 3 1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 300, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Hospital
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Paulding County Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took time for me, amazing bedside man or, and personality, and kind
About Dr. Pamela Gardner, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457315004
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.