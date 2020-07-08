Overview

Dr. Pamela Garjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Garjian works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.