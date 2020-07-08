Dr. Pamela Garjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Garjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Garjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Dr.Pamela Garjian is a wonderful doctor I will happily recommended her to anyone that needs a gastroenterologist. She is kind ,with great bedside manners and always willing to help. Unfortunately she is now practicing with a group of gastroenterologist that have the worst service , they never answered the phone you are on hold for more than 20 minutes and sometimes they answer and hang up on you without talking to you. You leave messages and they never call back . I am considering changing doctors because of the lack of service . Gastro Health has terrible service!
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619952645
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Garjian has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
