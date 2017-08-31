Dr. Pamela Ghezzi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghezzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Ghezzi, DO
Dr. Pamela Ghezzi, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Back and Posture Clinic of Oklahoma Ll6510 S Western Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 634-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Dr. Ghezzi has been working with me since 2010. She is amazing. Very gentle, very effective, always takes time, and gives great advice and stretches which have helped me immensely. Not sure where I would be without her.
About Dr. Pamela Ghezzi, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790720654
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Ghezzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghezzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghezzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
