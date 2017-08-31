Overview

Dr. Pamela Ghezzi, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Ghezzi works at Back & Posture Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.