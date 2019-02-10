Dr. Pamela Giacalone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Giacalone, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Giacalone, MD
Dr. Pamela Giacalone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacalone's Office Locations
- 1 2970 Camino Diablo Fl 3, Lafayette, CA 94597 Directions (925) 360-5264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giacalone?
Dr. G knows her stuff! I was seeing another psychiatrist before her at another practice, and I was pleased with the difference in level of expertise and ability to do both meds and therapy with one provider.
About Dr. Pamela Giacalone, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932441060
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giacalone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giacalone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacalone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacalone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.