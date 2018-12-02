Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin-Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD
Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Goodwin-Cole works at
Dr. Goodwin-Cole's Office Locations
-
1
Jencare Neighborhood Medical Center Evergreen Park LLC2734 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Directions (773) 918-4700
-
2
UChicago Medicine19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2000, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 915-3100Monday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodwin-Cole?
Hello my name is Linda henderson .she been my doctor for over 15years.the best doctor ever.she really care about her patient.
About Dr. Pamela Goodwin-Cole, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306877329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin-Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin-Cole accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin-Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin-Cole works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin-Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin-Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin-Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin-Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.