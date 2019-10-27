Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamela Gordon, MD
Dr. Pamela Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui Memorial Medical Center221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-9056
Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 442-5700
Up Health System Marquette850 W Baraga Ave, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 449-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gordon told me that my heart is in good condition and that a cardiac ultrasound report of disease was erroneous. She told me to gain some weight and to see her again in 6 months. Dr Gordon is an excellent cardiologist whom I recommend highly.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.