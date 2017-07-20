Dr. Pamela Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Green, MD
Dr. Pamela Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Allina Health Brooklyn Park Clinic9300 NOBLE PKWY N, Minneapolis, MN 55443 Directions (763) 236-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to have a wonderful Doctor like Dr. Pamela Green to over-see my health care needs, especially through my Senior years. I have seen her for 20+ years and she has treated me for several conditions. She is very thorough and takes the time to hear all your needs and explain your medical condition. I totally trust her decisions. She has a great personalty and I always look forward to seeing her.
About Dr. Pamela Green, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932163607
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.