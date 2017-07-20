Overview of Dr. Pamela Green, MD

Dr. Pamela Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Allina Health Isles Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.