Overview

Dr. Pamela Harford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Harford works at Tiffany Anderson Terrell, DO Inc. in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.