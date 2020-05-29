Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD
Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Henderson Eye Center LLC299 Carew St Ste 400, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (866) 921-2020
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 733-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henderson is an outstanding surgeon in the treatment of very complex glaucoma cases She is dedicated to her patients well being Her office is skilled and equipped with the best technology for diagnosis and treatment
About Dr. Pamela Henderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134122666
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
