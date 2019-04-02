Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Hodges, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Hodges, MD
Dr. Pamela Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Hodges' Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology at South Lakeland215 Imperial Blvd Ste B2, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (813) 684-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
Dr. Hodges took care of me during my 2nd, 3rd, and 4th pregnancies and I absolutely loved her! My 2nd pregnancy was high risk to my baby and she kept a great eye on him, giving me daily ultrasounds and inducing me 4wks early. She is the reason he wasn't stillborn. I highly recommend Dr. Hodges!
About Dr. Pamela Hodges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396734448
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.