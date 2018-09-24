Overview of Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD

Dr. Pamela Hodul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Hodul works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.