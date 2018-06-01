Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Howard, MD
Dr. Pamela Howard, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Advanced Pain Care7307 Creekbluff Dr, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 244-4272
Soe Aung M.d. P.A.711 W 38th St Ste E1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 477-5337Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 3418 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 244-4272
- 4 101 W Louis Henna Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78728 Directions (512) 244-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EMG went smooth, Dr and staff very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Pamela Howard, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982726493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
